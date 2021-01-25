Ryan Vargas to drive the No. 6 full-time and compete for Rookie of the Year honors

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce that California’s Ryan Vargas is back in the seat of the No. 6 Chevrolet – but this time, it will be on a full-time basis.



The NASCAR Drive for Diversity and NASCAR Next graduate will compete for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors in 2021 after making twelve starts over a span of two seasons with the team.



Vargas, who made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Iowa Speedway in 2019, ran nine races for team owners Johnny Davis and Gary Keller last season, including the final six races. The move to full-time competition comes after a late season breakout where he earned his first Top 10 finish at Texas Motor Speedway in October.



As an up and coming twenty-year-old, Ryan stands out and connects with his fan base on a new level via social media. In 2020, Ryan and JDM shocked the racing world where it was announced that TikTok, the fastest growing social media platform of the decade, had partnered with the young driver.



“Having the opportunity race the No. 6 Chevy for JD Motorsports full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is an absolute dream come true. This has been my dream since I was a kid and I have worked towards for the last nine years. I don’t come from a racing family, but they have embraced my dream and allowed me to chase it. I can’t wait to put my hometown of La Mirada, California on the map and make them proud.



Spending the last two years running part-time opened up the opportunity for me to learn more about the cars and develop great relationships with everyone at JDM. I’m mentally and physically ready for what this season has in store and I’m excited to chase the Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors.



Thank you to Johnny Davis, Gary Keller, Bryan Berry and everyone at JD Motorsports for believing in me and allowing me to have the opportunity to race full time at the National level.”



The addition of Ryan Vargas to the roster means that for the first time in team history, there will be four drivers competing full-time. Teammates Colby Howard, Jeffrey Earnhardt, and Landon Cassill will race alongside Ryan for the entire 33 race season.



Sponsorship opportunities are available, and more announcements for Ryan Vargas and the rest of the JDM drivers will be made at a later date.



The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on February 13th. To keep up with Ryan Vargas, follow his social media pages and visit his official website at www.RyanVargas.com. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01, and visit the team’s official website at www.TeamJDMotorsports.com. #TeamJDM

JDM PR