JD Motorsportws with Gary Keller signs Landon Cassill to drive full time in the No. 4 Chevrolet

Landon Cassill is set to make a return to the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller stables driving the No. 4 Chevrolet full time this NASCAR Xfinity Series season.



Cassill, who has driven for team owner Johnny Davis on a number of occasions over the years including full-time campaigns from 2013 to 2015, looks to break back into the spotlight after not competing in many races last season.



The Iowa-native veteran sports a solid track record in NXS competition, with one Top 5 and fourteen Top 10 finishes throughout his career. Landon has also made over 300 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, and brings a wealth of knowledge to the Gaffney-based race team.



Last season, the No. 4 Chevrolet accounted for two of the team’s three Top 10 finishes at Pocono and Daytona. This season, the crew aims at improving that number with even more Top 10 runs.



Ahead of the year, Landon was quoted saying “Johnny and his team in Gaffney mean the world to me, and it is a great honor to be back in the No. 4 Chevy. We’ve done so much together, and look forward to accomplishing more this season. He’s got a great lineup of drivers to work with this season, and I can’t wait to see what we all get done together.”



The pairing of Cassill and Davis has a rich history that includes seven Top 10 finishes along with a best points finish of 12th in 2014. Both the driver and team owner believe they can turn some heads in 2021.



Sponsorship announcements for Landon Cassill will be made in the near future, along with one more driver announcement to complete the JDM lineup.



The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on February 13th. To keep up with Landon Cassill, follow his social media pages @LandonCassill, and visit his official website at www.LandonCassill.com. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01, and visit the team’s official website at www.TeamJDMotorsports.com. #TeamJDM

JDM PR