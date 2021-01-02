Bayley Currey to Drive the #74 for Mike Harmon Racing

Mike Harmon Racing is excited to announce that Bayley Currey will drive the #74 Chevrolet Camaro during the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season. Currey drove the #74 for most of the 2020 season, recording twenty top-20 finishes, the best statistical season record in Mike Harmon Racing team history.

A Driftwood, Texas native, Currey began racing Go-Karts at the age of seven. He learned at an early age that he needed to know how to work on cars, not just drive them. Currey has competed in all three of NASCAR’s national series, both as a driver and as a pit-crew member. Currey is extremely grateful for this opportunity, and wanted to thank his sponsors for coming on board during the 2021 season: Belmont Classic Cars, Fort Worth Screen Printing, Date Mining, and Jenmar Steel. MHR is grateful for their commitment to Currey and our team.

Currey states: “I am extremely excited to run full time with Mike Harmon Racing. I feel that we continued to build our program all year in 2020, and I see us only getting better next year. Bring on 2021!”

Mike Harmon Racing states the following: “We are extremely excited to have Bayley Currey drive for our team, for the full 2021 season. Bayley is a talented driver, and an integral part of our team. Bayley has all the qualities you want in a driver: integrity, desire, passion, and determination. We’re excited for the 2021 season!”

MHR PR