Matt Mills Returning to BJ McLeod Motorsports with Anchor Sponsor J.F. Electric

BJ McLeod Motorsports announced today that 24-year-old New Philadelphia, Ohio native, Matt Mills will return to the No. 5 entry full-time in 2021.



J.F. Electric returns as the primary sponsor of the No. 5 driven by Mills. Headquartered in Edwardsville, Illinois, J.F. Electric brings a wealth of electrical knowledge and experience to each and every project. They deliver value by finding the right combination of electrical design and construction services for it’s utility, commercial, industrial or communications customers.



“We’re so happy to have both Matt (Mills) and J.F. Electric return to BJ McLeod Motorsports in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) for another season,” said BJ McLeod. “Their commitment to our race team has allowed Jessica and I to continue to invest in, and improve BJ McLeod Motorsports. We believe that the No. 5 team will surprise people next season and we couldn’t be more excited to get started at Daytona in February.”



BJ McLeod Motorsports will once again field three full-time NXS entries in 2021. In addition, BJ and Jessica (McLeod) have partnered with Matt Tifft to form Live Fast Motorsports (LFM), operating under the charter that Tifft and McLeod obtained alongside Joe Falk. LFM will field the No. 78 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021 with a strategic partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing.



“Being given the opportunity to return to BJ McLeod Motorsports and drive the No. 5 J.F. Electric car is such a honor,” said Matt Mills. “We’re going to have some fast race cars next year. When you drive for owners like BJ and Jessica (McLeod) that continue to invest so much into motorsports, it’s hard to not be excited. The addition of Live Fast Motorsports to BJ and Jessica’s motorsports business portfolio is a huge deal for the NXS team too. Daytona can’t come fast enough for our team.”



In addition to support from J.F. Electric, Mills and the No. 5 team will have support from Utilitra and Thompson Electric throughout the 2021 NXS season. The 33-race NXS season will begin with the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET live on FS1 and MRN Radio. For more information about BJ McLeod Motorsports, including sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.bjmcleodmotorsports.com.



BJMM PR