Colby Howard to race full time for JD Motorsports in 2021

After another successful NASCAR Xfinity Series season, team owner Johnny Davis has announced that Colby Howard will compete full-time for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in 2021.



Howard, originally from nearby Simpsonville, South Carolina, made 22 starts for JDM during the 2020 season. Entering the year, Colby had limited NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series starts, but made his name on the short tracks throughout the southeast in late model competition.



Colby’s NASCAR Xfinity Series debut was at Phoenix Raceway in March, the last race before the COVID-19 break. The original game plan for Howard was to learn the larger intermediate tracks and become more accustomed to the faster speeds associated with the heavier cars than what he was used to. From there on, the nineteen-year-old had to adapt quickly to the cars with no practice or qualifying at his remaining races.



Throughout the season, it became apparent that Howard had what it took to compete at the Xfinity Series level. At Daytona in August, Colby quickly picked up the art of superspeedway racing, notching his best career finish of 12th place. Howard amassed seven top 20 finishes over the course of the year, and more importantly, gained valuable experience on most types of tracks.



Entering 2021, Colby Howard returns to the seat of his familiar No. 15 Chevrolet Camaro once again. However, there will be a new crew chief atop the pit box in veteran Wayne Carroll. Colby will face new challenges this season, namely, road course racing, which he has never experienced. Howard is more ready than ever to take on the task of running the full season.



“I cannot thank Johnny Davis and Gary Keller enough for the opportunity to run a full season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next year. What we were able to accomplish this season with limited track time was really impressive, and it just goes to show what this team is made of. I know that my crew has been working very hard since the season finale in Phoenix, and am confident that we will have a fun year. Wayne Carroll has put together some fast cars, and I will rely heavily on him as I make this jump in my career. There is a lot to look forward to heading into 2021, and I am excited to continue to learn and develop my abilities on the race track.”



The Project Hope Foundation, an organization aimed at assisting children with autism develop into society, will once again serve as the primary sponsor on the No. 15 Chevy. Project Hope calls South Carolina home as well, tying in a statewide connection with Colby and the entire JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team.



Further sponsorship announcements for Colby Howard will be made at a later date, along with more driver announcements to complete the JDM lineup.



The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on February 13th.

JDM PR