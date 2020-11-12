Daniel Hemric Joins Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series Team in 2021

Joe Gibbs Racing announced today that Daniel Hemric will drive the team’s No. 18 Toyota Supra fulltime in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021.

The Kannapolis, North Carolina native has become a mainstay in NASCAR in recent years with 175 career starts across the three national series. Hemric’s Xfinity Series resume includes an impressive 30 top-five finishes and 51 top-10s in 87 starts and a pair of Championship 4 appearances in 2017 and 2018.

“It’s been quite a roller coaster ride for me over the last few years, but I can’t say how thankful I am for the opportunity to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Hemric. “Their reputation speaks for itself. I know they have high expectations for me, as I do as well, and I could not be more excited to chase the Xfinity Series championship with them next season.”

Most recently, Hemric competed in the Xfinity Series on a part-time basis in 2020. In 21 starts this year, he earned seven top-five finishes and 12 top-10s and ended the season strong with four top-five finishes in his last five starts – all coming during the Xfinity Series Playoffs.

The 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year joins Harrison Burton and Brandon Jones in the team’s three fulltime entries competing for the Xfinity Series championship next season. In 2020, Burton and Jones combined to claim seven of the team’s eight victories.

“We’re excited to have Daniel join our Xfinity Series team,” said Steve de Souza, Executive Vice President of Xfinity Series and Development for Joe Gibbs Racing. “He has proven the ability to run up front and we believe his experience and consistency will be a benefit to our overall program. We look forward to him competing with Brandon (Jones) and Harrison (Burton) for wins and contending for a championship.”

Sponsorship and team personnel details will be announced at a later date.

Riley Herbst is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing to pursue other opportunities.

JGR PR