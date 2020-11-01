Chase Briscoe Finishes Seventh at Martinsville

Race Winner: Harrison Burton of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Ross Chastain of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

Overview:

Thanks to a victory Oct. 17 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Chase Briscoe had already secured his spot in the Championship 4 with still two races remaining before the season finale Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway. That meant the driver of the No. 98 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang could race stress-free, and that’s just what Briscoe did Saturday in the Draft Top 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Briscoe started fifth in the 250-lap race around the .526-mile oval and was a top-10 mainstay. He finished 10th in the first stage and 14th in the second stage, but rallied his way back into the top-10 on lap 233 before rising to seventh when the checkered flag dropped on the year’s penultimate race. It was Briscoe’s 21st top-10 of the season, and now the 25-year-old racer from Mitchell, Indiana, turns his attention to the Championship 4 at Phoenix where he’ll compete against Justin Allgaier, Austin Cindric and Justin Haley for the Xfinity Series title.

Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 98 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“We had a very quiet, but good, day at Martinsville. Not having the stress of having to win allowed us to focus on how our HighPoint.com Ford Mustang was driving. The team was able to improve on it all day so that we could come out with another top-10. This was cool to be able to race at Martinsville again and a nice way for us to close out our run up to Phoenix. I’m excited to have all focus on next weekend and be able to finish out the season strong.”

Notes:

● Briscoe earned his 21st top-10 of the season and his 51st top-10 in 82 career Xfinity Series starts.

● Briscoe finished 10th in Stage 1 to earn one bonus point.

● Harrison Burton won the Draft Top 250 to score his fourth career Xfinity Series victory, his fourth of the season and his first at Martinsville. His margin of victory over second-place Justin Allgaier was .355 of a second.

● There were 10 caution periods for a total of 63 laps.

● Twenty-one of the 39 drivers in the Draft Top 250 finished on the lead lap.

Next Up:

The next event on the Xfinity Series schedule is the season-ending Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway. The race starts at 5 p.m. EST with live coverage provided by NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.