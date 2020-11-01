RCR Post Race Report - Draft Top 250

"It felt really good to be back with Richard Childress Racing and this entire No. 21 TaxSlayer team today at Martinsville Speedway. We had great speed, but we battled the handling of our TaxSlayer Chevrolet throughout the day. I just could not get the car to rotate through the center how we needed it to. My crew chief, Andy Street, played some great strategy to get us towards the front in the final stage and I was able to drive up inside the top-five. We ended up getting turned around in the pack after a pit stop, which really set us back. That incident led to us losing a lap, but we battled back to be in position for the free pass. I was really hoping we would catch a late yellow, so we could get our lap back and make our way back towards the front, but unfortunately, it just didn't play in our favor. I am still really proud of our team. We had a really nice looking Halloween TaxSlayer scheme this weekend and I wish we could have gotten the finish we deserved. I am looking forward to finishing the year strong next weekend at Phoenix." -Myatt Snider