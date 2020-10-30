Road Courses, New Venues Highlight 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Slate

NASCAR today announced the 2021 schedule for the NASCAR Xfinity Series™, which will mirror many of the historic changes in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule that was announced in September.

The Xfinity Series will join the Cup Series for 32 of its 33 weekends, including running for the first time at Circuit of the Americas (May 22) and for the first time since 2011 at Nashville Superspeedway (June 19). The series will return to Mid-Ohio on June 5 for the only event at a venue apart from the Cup Series.

“As was the case with the Cup Series, we’re thrilled to have worked with the industry and our broadcast partners to deliver an exciting Xfinity Series schedule for our fans,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR vice president of racing development. “We saw phenomenal Xfinity Series racing in 2020, and this schedule allows us to build on that momentum by adding compelling new venues to an already fantastic mix of traditional racetracks.”

The Xfinity Series will make its lone Sunday appearance in Pocono on June 27 as part of an action-packed NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader weekend in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

After a pair of off weekends in late July, the series returns to action for back-to-back road course racing in Watkins Glen (August 7) and on the Indianapolis Road Course (August 14). Those events will kick off 14 consecutive weekends of racing, including seven straight Playoff races culminating with the crowning of an Xfinity Series champion in Phoenix (November 6).

Bristol Motor Speedway will again host the regular-season finale (September 17), while Las Vegas Motor Speedway will open the Playoffs (September 25). The Charlotte ROVAL (October 9) and Martinsville Speedway (October 30) will once again serve as the cutoff races, trimming the Playoffs field to eight and four, respectively.

Broadcast times and networks will be announced at a later date, as will the 2021 schedule for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Below is the full 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule (Playoff races in bold font):

2021 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Saturday, February 13 Daytona Saturday, February 20 Homestead-Miami Saturday, February 27 Auto Club Saturday, March 6 Las Vegas Saturday, March 13 Phoenix Saturday, March 20 Atlanta Friday, April 9 Martinsville Saturday, April 24 Talladega Saturday, May 8 Darlington Saturday, May 15 Dover Saturday, May 22 COTA Saturday, May 29 Charlotte Saturday, June 5 Mid-Ohio Saturday, June 12 Texas Saturday, June 19 Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, June 27 Pocono Saturday, July 3 Road America Saturday, July 10 Atlanta Saturday, July 17 New Hampshire Saturday, August 7 Watkins Glen Saturday, August 14 Indianapolis Road Course Saturday, August 21 Michigan Friday, August 27 Daytona Saturday, September 4 Darlington Saturday, September 11 Richmond Friday, September 17 Bristol Saturday, September 25 Las Vegas Saturday, October 2 Talladega Saturday, October 9 Charlotte Roval Saturday, October 16 Texas Saturday, October 23 Kansas Saturday, October 30 Martinsville Saturday, November 6 Phoenix

NASCAR PR