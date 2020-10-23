Jesse Little partners with supply chain technology firm iMercata for Saturday's O'Reilly 300 at Texas

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is pleased to announce Jesse Little has partnered with iMercata for this weekend’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. iMercata is a supply chain technology platform which streamlines planning and delivery of Energy Industry development projects.



Founded in 2019, iMercata brings together over 75 years of collective Energy Industry data, projects and experience. Its Founding Partners, led by Board Chairman and CEO Jason Holland, include key members of the Energy Industry supply chain of Line Pipe Coating Solutions, Project Development Services, Logistics, and Technology Platform Strategy.



Little, who is currently positioned in 20th place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points standings, will make his second career start at Texas on Saturday. In July, when the tour last visited the Fort Worth track, he earned an impressive 14th place finish. With three races left in the season, Jesse looks to back the finish up with another strong run.



“The iMercata team is excited about the opportunity to partner with JD Motorsports, and appreciates the opportunity to introduce our product to the market in such a grand fashion. A winning race team is not simply a driver and vehicle coming together the day of the event, but a detailed evolution of planning, supply chain management, and support across multiple stakeholders. iMercata prides itself in providing technology supporting the same evolutions across energy projects, and looks forward to working with the winning team in JD Motorsports.” Jason Holland, Chairman and CEO.



Jesse Little returns to the seat of his familiar No. 4 after spending the past two weeks driving the team’s No. 15 Chevrolet. Calling the shots for Little on top of the pit box will be Wayne Carroll for the first time this season.



The O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway is set to go green at 4:30 PM ET and can be viewed live on NBC Sports Network. Learn more about iMercata at www.iMercata.com. Follow Jesse Little on social media with his handle @JesseLittle97. For all things JD Motorsports, follow along on the social media channels @JDMotorsports01. #TeamJDM



JDM PR