Chase Briscoe Grabs Winning Ticket at Kansas

Race Winner: Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

Overview:

Chase Briscoe punched his ticket to the Championship 4 Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway by winning the Kansas Lottery 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday night at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. The driver of the No. 98 Ford Performance Racing School Mustang dominated the 200-lap race around the 1.5-mile oval. Briscoe led four times for a race-high 159 laps (79.5 percent of the laps available) and swept both stages before taking his series-leading ninth victory of 2020. Briscoe is just the fifth driver to earn nine or more wins in a single Xfinity Series season and he has the most wins of any Ford Performance driver in any Xfinity Series season – a mark previously held by Carl Edwards.

Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 98 Ford Performance Racing School Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“I am super happy to be locked into the Championship 4 at Phoenix. It’s going to be a lot less stressful the next two weeks and will allow the team to focus on preparing our Ford Mustangs instead of worrying about points. I can’t say thank you enough to everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing. This Ford Performance Racing School Mustang was lights out. This is the car we had at Vegas and I want to take it to Phoenix now because of how good it was. It is so cool to get all our partners in victory lane and crazy to think we’ve done it nine times this season. It has been an unbelievable year, but we have three more to go get. Hopefully, we can finish it out strong.”

Notes:

● This was Briscoe’s first win at Kansas, his series-leading ninth of the season and his 11th win in 80 career Xfinity Series starts.

● Briscoe’s ninth win of the season makes him just the second driver in series history to score nine wins in 30 races, joining only Kyle Busch, who accomplished this feat three times (2010, 2013 and 2016).

● Briscoe’s margin of victory over second-place Daniel Hemric was 1.199 seconds.

● Briscoe advances to the Championship 4 for the first time in his Xfinity Series career by virtue of his win at Kansas.

● Briscoe swept both stages to earn a total of 20 bonus points and two playoff points.

● Briscoe is the championship leader after Kansas with a 52-point advantage over second-place Justin Allgaier.

● There were 10 caution periods for a total of 45 laps.

● Only 14 of the 36 drivers in the Kansas Lottery 300 finished on the lead lap.

Next Up:

The next event on the Xfinity Series schedule is the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The race starts at 4:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

