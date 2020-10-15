JCR heads to the Heartland with All-American Chevrolet Dealer Kevin Whitaker

Jeremy Clements Racing is happy to welcome back Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet as primary sponsor for the next two races Kansas and Texas. In these two races, JCR will be sporting a sleek new retro livery looking back to the late 60’s Chevrolet Camaro SS’s paint schemes.

“I’m super excited to have Whitaker back with us for these two races, Kevin has been a supporter of ours for years now and I'm glad we could get together and make this happen!” “I always wanna make this best for him and all our sponsors when we hit the track and I know we can do that over these next two races,” Clements said.

Joining Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet as associate sponsors will be: Whitetail Smokeless, Chalew, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC Circle Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix FilTers, Carolina Driveline, Tritec Seals. CoMetic and ZMAX

JCR PR