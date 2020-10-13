Brandon Jones back in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in 2021

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announces today that NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) driver Brandon Jones will return to race full-time in 2021 back behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota Supra.

Jones just advanced to the Round of 8 in the Xfinity Series Playoffs. This has been a breakout year for Jones earning a career-high three wins, a pole at Fontana, nine top-five and 16 top-10 finishes while leading 144 laps. He continues his dream season with his first win in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with Kyle Bush Motorsports at the Tricky Triangle at Pocono Raceway compiling two top-10s out of three starts. He is scheduled for a fourth Truck race at Martinsville Speedway.

“It has been a real thrill to watch Brandon’s development over the past few years with us in the Xfinity Series,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “He is a Championship contender of course and his veteran leadership has been a real asset to our overall program. We’re excited about the opportunity he has the rest of this year and that he will return next season and continue to build upon that success.”

Jones took on the Senior driver role this season at JGR and he is currently in his third full season with JGR. The 19 team is riding a wave of momentum and they keep getting stronger and are positioned to be a top contender for the Xfinity Series Championship for 2020.

“This has been a dream season so far and I couldn’t be prouder of our 19 team,” stated Brandon Jones. “It’s been great to have Jeff Meendering as my crew chief for the second consecutive year and his leadership along with the consistency is exactly what this team needed. I also realize how fortunate I am to have partners like Menards and Toyota; their support means the world to me. This has been a phenomenal year and I couldn’t be more excited about being back at Joe Gibbs Racing next season. Right now, I remain focused on our championship run and making it to Phoenix where I won earlier this year for a shot at the Xfinity Series title.”

JGR PR