Martinsville Speedway & Draft Top Partner on Entitlement for Draft Top 250

Martinsville Speedway and Draft Top announce a multi-year partnership on the entitlement for the penultimate race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 31. The official name of the race will be the Draft Top 250.

“Draft Top is a brand that is moving at the speed of race cars at Martinsville Speedway to change how people around the nation drink from a can,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “We welcome Draft Top to NASCAR at Martinsville Speedway and look forward to showcasing this innovative product to our loyal race fans.”

The Draft Top 250 is part of the NASCAR Playoffs Weekend at Martinsville on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The penultimate race of the Xfinity Series season will set the final four drivers competing for the series title over NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6-8.

The Draft Top 250 will be televised nationally on NBC and broadcast on MRN and its network of nationwide affiliates, in addition to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“The Draft Top team is thrilled to ‘Paperclip’ this partnership with NASCAR and the Half Mile of Mayhem that is Martinsville Speedway,” said Sean Kelly, Co-Founder of Draft Top. “We know canned beer is a big part of the culture of NASCAR and we are excited to elevate that experience for the fans.”

Draft Top set out to change the experience of drinking great quality beverages out of cans. The same beer, wine or soda can taste inferior to its glass counterpart, because of the aluminum blocking a person’s sense of smell. Draft Top is 100% AmeriCAN made and was developed to be the solution as it unlocks the aroma of what’s inside cans. The smooth pour and open top make the experience on par with drinking from a glass.

To learn more or purchase a Draft Top, visit drafttop.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR