Tufco Flooring Back on Board at Charlotte & Martinsville

Tufco Fooring is back as the primary sponsor for Jesse and the JD motorsports team at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval this weekend and Martinsville Speedway at the end of the month. Tufco remains onboard as an associate sponsor the remainder of the season.

"Tufco Flooring is excited to to once again be partnered with Jesse Little and the JD Motorsports Chevrolet for this weekend's Drive to Cure 250 at the Charlotte Roval," Mike Case, President of Tufco Flooring said. "Tufco is looking forward to be with Jesse Little for the remainder of the year. Jesse and the JD Motorsports group have been a great ambassador for the Tufco Flooring Brand. Tufco flooring is an Industrial flooring and Drain manufacturer that is primarily focused on the food and industrial industry. We specialize in Epoxy and Urethane flooring and Stainless-Steel drains. Tufco manufactures and installs all of our own products with great care from Tufco personnel. We are extremely honored to have had the opportunity to be on the JD Motorsport # 4 and #15 Xfinity car driven by Jesse Little."

"I am excited to get to the Roval and see what we can make happen," Jesse said. "It's the last track on the schedule that I haven't been to so I'm looking forward to crossing it off the list. My guys and I are coming off if what was going to be a strong run at Talladega. We lead laps and I once again gained some major experience."

Follow Jesse in the #15 this weekend instead of the familiar #4. "I will be running the 15 this weekend instead of the 4 but will still have my same crew and equipment. We (JDM) are trying to get the 15 in the top 30 in owners points and this is a good chance to do so. I am thrilled to have Tufco flooring back onboard. This will be the hometown race for both of us so I can't wait to give them a strong finish!"