National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer Statement

The National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer today heard and considered an appeal of a behavior penalty issued on Sept. 10 to Mike Wallace.

The penalty concerns the following sections in the 2020 NASCAR Rule Book: Sections 12.1.a General Procedures; 12.8.e NASCAR Member Conduct; 12.8.1.e Member Conduct Guidelines.

The original penalty assessed: Wallace was indefinitely suspended from NASCAR and must perform sensitivity training as directed by NASCAR.

Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer are:

The Appellant violated the Rules set forth in the Penalty Notice. The decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel upholding the original Penalty that was issued by NASCAR is affirmed and upheld.

Final Appeals Officer for this hearing:

- Mr. Roger Werner

The decision of the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer is final and binding on all parties.