Justin Haley won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Haley went from tenth to the lead in the final 10 laps of the race to win and advance into the next round.

“Got this thing into the Round of 8. That’s the most important,” Haley told NBCSN post-race.

For Haley, this marks his third straight win. His previous two wins came at Talladega in June and Daytona in August.

Haley was leading the race when the caution came out on the back straightaway that involved playoff contender Harrison Burton and four other drivers.

Michael Annett, who originally finished the race in second but his car was disqualified for failing post-race inspection.

Rounding out the top five were Ryan Sieg in second, Noah Gragson in third, Brandon Jones in fourth and Daniel Hemric in fifth.

Ryan Sieg, who finished second marked his second straight top five finish. Noah Gragson’s third place finish marks his sixth top 10 finish in a row.

Chase Briscoe, who won both stages of the race, lost the lead with 2 laps to go after hitting the wall.

Rounding out the top ten were Ross Chastain in sixth, Josh Williams in seventh, Garrett Smithley in eighth, Brandon Brown in ninth and Alex Labbe in tenth.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will head to the Charlotte Roval at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on October 10th. This race will mark the first playoff elimination race.

Stage 1 Winner: Chase Briscoe

Stage 2 Winner: Chase Briscoe

Race Winner: Justin Haley