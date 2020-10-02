KSDT CPA and Swenson Advisors partner with Jeffrey Earnhardt and JD Motorsports at Talladega

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is pleased to welcome familiar partner KSDT CPA as a primary sponsor on Jeffrey Earnhardt’s No. 0 Chevrolet this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Swenson Advisors, an accounting firm out of San Diego, will also share the car with the aforementioned KSDT.



Always a contender at the restrictor plate races, Jeffrey Earnhardt aims for a Top 10 finish on Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300. In June, when the NASCAR Xfinity Series last raced at Talladega, Earnhardt earned a respectable 14th place finish.



Steve Austin, CPA managing partner of Swenson Advisors, was quoted saying “We are delighted to co-sponsor with our Integra affiliated CPA firm KSDT on car No. 0 driven by Jeffrey Earnhardt at Talladega. Swenson, like the No. 0 car, is always speeding to be the best CPA firm in the West! We wish Jeffrey and the entire JD Motorsports team the best of luck as they compete on Saturday.



Heading into Saturday’s race, Jeffrey sits 23rd in the points standings. Misfortune at the previous race in Las Vegas held the No. 0 team from having a solid finish, but with six races still left to be run in 2020, anything can happen.



Swenson and KSDT are the US thought leaders in the new Lease Accounting standards, helping US businesses met their auditing and tax needs in the most timely and efficient manner. Visit www.accountlease.com for more information on the two CPA firms.



Live coverage of the Ag-Pro 300 can be found on NBCSN at 4:30 PM Eastern on Saturday. Be sure to watch Jeffrey Earnhardt take KSDT CPA and Swenson Advisors CPA to the front! For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01. #TeamJDM



JDM PR