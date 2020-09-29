BassReaper Bait Co. to support Joe Graf Jr. at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joe Graf Jr. and his SS GreenLight Racing team will welcome another new partner in the upcoming race at Texas Motor Speedway in October.



BassReaper Bait Co. will serve as the primary partner in the Oct. 25 running of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, the final intermediate race of the 2020 Xfinity Series season.



Born in 2019 from a family driven by professional fishing, BassReaper Bait Co. is a manufacturer of high quality soft plastic bass fishing lures and bass fishing tackle.



Whether you are a professional angler or new to the sport of fishing, BassReaper Bait Co. has fishing tackle to get the job done.



Their soft plastics are proudly made in the United States of America.



In addition to a primary role at Texas, BassReaper Bait Co. will also serve in an associate role on the No. 08 Chevrolet Camaro for the remainder of the season.



The partnership is currently a one-race deal with the opportunity to expand the relationship into the 2021 season and beyond.



“This is a huge step for BassReaper Bait Co. and we are so excited to be stepping into the NASCAR realm,” said BassReaper Bait Co. founder Rachel Werner.



“We look forward to Texas Motor Speedway next month with Joe and the SS GreenLight Racing team and cannot wait to see what the future holds in this partnership for years to come.”



Graf Jr. is ecstatic to welcome another new supporter to NASCAR, especially during a pandemic.



“I’m really excited to welcome BassReaper Bait Co. to our team,” said Graf. “It continues to be a positive sign that despite an ongoing pandemic that we still have companies that are interested in being a part of NASCAR.



“The paint scheme is certainly going to draw some attention and I hope we can go to Texas and have a strong finish that can give us some momentum to close out my rookie NASCAR Xfinity season.”



In addition to their on-track partnership at Texas, BassReaper Bait Co. will be featured as an available paint scheme for Joe Graf Jr. in 704 Games’ NASCAR Heat 5 during the October 2020 downloadable content.



The O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 (147 laps | 200.1 miles) is the 31st of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2020 schedule. The field will take the green flag shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 24, 2020, with live coverage on NBC, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Central).



SS Green Light Racing PR