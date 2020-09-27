The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs began under the lights in Las Vegas and it was Chase Briscoe who locked himself into the Round of 8. Briscoe led 165 laps en route to his Alsco 300 victory.

In his post-race interview with NBC Sports' Marty Snider, Briscoe said, “First off, incredible car by Stewart-Haas; that made my job way too easy. I knew if i could just take the lead on the restart I would be okay, but I was spinning the tires so bad all night for whatever reason. I guess it's all that Roush Yates horsepower.”

Last week’s winner, Chase Briscoe, led the field to green with Austin Cindric starting second. As things were getting settled up front, Kyle Weatherman had a steering issue that sent him spinning on the front stretch.

Eleven laps later, Austin Hill lost control of his Chevrolet Camaro in turn-two and brought out the second caution; this also counted as the competition caution.

With six to go in the stage, Briscoe made an aggressive move off of turn-four to get past Ryan Sieg and Ross Chastain to steal the lead and capture the stage win.

Stage One:

Chase Briscoe Ross Chastain Ryan Sieg Noah Gragson Anthony Alfredo Justin Haley Austin Cindric Daniel Hemric Brandon Jones Riley Herbst

Midway through the second stage, Noah Gragson came over the radio and reported that his nose was bleeding. His crew chief, Dave Elenz, told him to use roll bar padding the stuff up his nose to stop the bleeding.

Briscoe was able to hold off Gragson to win his second stage of the race. This is the first time Briscoe has swept the first two stages in a race.

Stage Two:

Chase Briscoe Noah Gragson Austin Cindric Ryan Sieg Anthony Alfredo Brandon Jones Justin Haley Daniel Hemric Justin Allgaier Riley Herbst

In a calm final stage, Harrison Burton brought his Toyota Supra down pit road to begin the green flag pit cycle. Sieg had trouble on pit road when he overshot his pit box.

Before the green flag stops cycled through, the caution came out when Joe Graf Jr. 's pit crew lost control of a tire while Michael Annett was leading. This caution was exactly what Annett needed as he was going to be a lap down once he pitted.

With 14 to go, Alex Labbe lost power in his car bringing out the sixth caution. This changed the strategy of the race and gave drivers the opportunity to put their last set of tires on the car. Every lead lap car took advantage of the opportunity and Briscoe won the race off pit road.

The race resumed to green with nine laps to go and Briscoe held off Gragson to put a gap between him and the No. 9. Briscoe was able to stretch the gap to almost two seconds as he picked up his eighth win of the season.

Top Ten:

Chase Briscoe Noah Gragson Daniel Hemric Justin Allgaier Ryan Sieg Austin Cindric Michael Annett Anthony Alfredo Harrison Burton Justin Haley

Next week, the NASCAR Xfinity Series travels to Talladega, Alabama for the running of the Ag-Pro 300. You can catch all the action from Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, October 3rd at 4:30pm EST on NBCSN.