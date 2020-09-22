Foreverlawn signs multi-race deal with Jeffrey Earnhardt and JD Motorsports

Jeffrey Earnhardt will have a new, green look this weekend as the NASCAR Xfinity Series heads westward to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. JD Motorsports with Gary Keller welcomes ForeverLawn to the No. 0 Chevy team for the start of a multi-race deal starting in Las Vegas.



ForeverLawn, the leading synthetic turf producer in the country, is excited to make the venture into motorsports with Earnhardt.



“We are honored to partner with JD Motorsports and Jeffrey Earnhardt as a primary sponsor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season,” said Donna Kent, ForeverLawn Marketing Director. “As a premium brand, ForeverLawn leads the synthetic grass industry with integrity, quality, and innovation. Our partnership with the JD Motorsports team is an exciting way to share our company’s values and products with the racing community, and support a hard-working team that puts their heart into every race."



Earnhardt currently sits 23rd in the drivers points standings entering Las Vegas, not far outside of 20th. With seven races left in the season, the pressure is on Earnhardt to perform and break into the Top 20 in points.



Though Jeffrey’s last NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Las Vegas was back in 2014, he has shown promise on other intermediate tracks throughout the season. The fourth-generation driver earned a season-best finish of 12th place at Texas Motor Speedway earlier in the year, and looks to return to Las Vegas on a high note.



Before the weekend in Vegas, Earnhardt was quoted saying “I am really excited to help welcome ForeverLawn to NASCAR and our No. 0 Camaro this weekend in Vegas. Right from the start of this deal, I could see the big potential in their company. With there being talks of introducing turf at more racetracks that we go to, it just makes sense to partner with the industry leader. My whole team and I look forward to representing them well throughout the partnership.”



ForeverLawn will be the primary sponsor on Earnhardt’s No. 0 Chevrolet for three races this season – Las Vegas on September 26th, Kansas on October 17th, and Martinsville on October 31st.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series makes the trip to Sin City for the running of the Alsco 300. Watch our drivers take on the Las Vegas heat on NBCSN at 7:30 PM ET. To keep up with Jeffrey Earnhardt, follow along on his social media pages @JEarnhardt1 on Twitter & Instagram and JeffreyEarnhardt on Facebook. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01. #TeamJDM



For more information about ForeverLawn products or business opportunities, call ForeverLawn at 330.499.8873, or visit foreverlawn.com.



JDM PR