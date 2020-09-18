Food City partners with Jeffrey Earnhardt and JD Motorsports at Bristol

JD Motorsports is excited to welcome Food City back as an associate sponsor of the JD Motorsports Chevrolet for Friday night’s Food City 300.



The supermarket retailer is Bristol Motor Speedway’s longest running sponsor and the second longest in NASCAR Motorsports. Food City will team up with Earnhardt to promote their new line of Crav’n Flavor products.



Crav’n Flavor features a wide variety of top-quality frozen meal solutions, along with a complete selection of cookies and crackers. The Crav’n Flavor line is aimed at satisfying cravings for something hearty, savory and delicious.



Throughout the years, Food City has remained a loyal partner with JD Motorsports. The supermarket retailer first teamed up with Earnhardt during the spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.



Entering this weekend’s Food City 300, Jeffrey Earnhardt sits 23rd in the driver’s points standings despite missing the first four races of the season. Never a slouch at the short tracks, Earnhardt’s best-career finish with the team came back in 2014 at Bristol and has been putting together a solid campaign for 2020. The fourth-generation driver will start Friday’s race from the 15th position, exactly where he crossed the line back in June.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, September 18th for the running of the Food City 300. Be sure to tune in to NBCSN at 7:00 PM eastern time for live coverage from The World’s Fastest Half Mile.



To keep up with Jeffrey Earnhardt, follow along on his social media pages @JEarnhardt1 on Twitter & Instagram and JeffreyEarnhardt on Facebook. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01 #TeamJDM.



JDM PR