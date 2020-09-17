Wingnutz Grill & Bar partners with Colby Howard and JD Motorsports at Bristol

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce that Wingnutz Grill & Bar will be partnering with Colby Howard and the No. 15 Chevrolet for Friday’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.



Wingnutz Grill & Bar is a sports restaurant located in Fountain Inn, South Carolina, not far from Howard’s hometown of Simpsonville. This weekend at Bristol, the restaurant will make its debut as a primary sponsor.



Howard, who is competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on a part-time basis, enters the weekend looking to build upon his Bristol notebook having raced there in June. During the spring race, Colby ran up inside the Top 15 until unfortunate circumstances damaged his car. Despite the carnage, Howard still managed a 19th place finish, and has a good shot at improving on that this week.



When asked about his upcoming race at Bristol, Howard was optimistic: “Man, I’m excited to return! We had a really good car for my first race in the spring. I think that now, especially with all of my experience, we should have a really solid night on Friday. Having Wingnutz on board means a lot to me, as it’s always nice to welcome new partners! Hopefully we will make everybody proud with a good run.”



Colby Howard will start 31st in his No. 15 Wingnutz / Project Hope Foundation Chevrolet.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the annual night race. Always a handful, the half-mile short track provides plenty of action for fans. Be sure to tune in to NBCSN on Friday at 7:00 PM ET for live coverage of the Food City 300. For all things JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, follow along on social media with the handle @JDMotorsports01. #TeamJDM

JDM PR