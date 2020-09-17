Tufco Flooring and Visit Kingsport Return to Sponsor Jesse at Bristol Motor Speedway

Visit Kingsport and Tufco Flooring return to partner with Jesse and JD Morotsports for the Xfinity Series regular season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway. Jesse will be starting 25th at the famed the mile track.

"We are proud to partner with Jesse Little and the JD Motorsports team again this year as the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes on The Last Great Colosseum," said Jud Teague, Executive Director, Visit Kingsport. "We hope race fans will take in the Food City 300 on Friday night and extend their stay to enjoy all that Kingsport and our region have to offer." Kingsport, TN is home to many scenic trails, outdoor activities and unique restaurants and breweries. You can find out more information in the Visit Kingsport website.

"Tufco Flooring is excited to be partnering again with Jesse Little and the JD Motorsports #4 Chevrolet for the Food City 300. Jesse in his rookie year has done a great job in and out of the car representing Tufco Flooring and we are excited and looking forward to our continued partnership with JD Motorsports/Jesse Little in the #4 Chev Camaro" "Best wishes this weekend to Jesse & the JD Motorsports team at the Food City 300 Xfinity race." Mike R. Case from Tufco said.

"Our partnership with Tufco Flooring has continued to grow this year and I'm honored to represent their products and services again at Bristol. Tufco Flooring has all your custom floors, drains and repair kit needs covered and I'm exited about the opportunity to work with them and highlight their business success and value" Jesse said.

Be sure to check out the Jesse Little Facebook page Friday night at 4:30 PM EST to catch Jesse Trackside Live talking about all things Bristol this week with special Visit Kingsport guest TBD!

Jesse Little PR