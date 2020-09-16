JCR Dials-In new associate sponsor - Fox Sports Radio Spartanburg, Whitetail Smokeless dips in again and All-South Electric returns for Bristol

JCR is pleased to welcome Fox Sports Radio Spartanburg 1400 / 98.3 as an associate sponsor for three races starting this weekend at Bristol. As well as Talladega and Charlotte. Plus Whitetail Smokeless makes a second consecutive appearance as an associate sponsor and long-time partners All-South Electric returns for their fifth race of 2020.

“It’s pretty exciting to have our hometown Fox Sports Radio station come aboard as an associate sponsor for these three races. These are three really good tracks for us, and we are capable of running in the Top 10 or winning at all three.” Clements said.

“I’m also excited to have Whitetail join the JCR family for their second race this Friday night.” Clements went on to say.

Joining All-South Electric as associate sponsors too will be, Chalew, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC Circle Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, and ZMAX

JCR PR