After a total of 500 laps around Richmond Raceway throughout the two-race showdown, it was ultimately Justin Allgaier that took home the checkered flag for both races. Historically, Richmond has been a solid track for him. In fact, he finished in the top-five in both 2019 races at the track. With his first win at the track the night prior, Allgaier is now the only full-time Xfinity driver in the field to win at Richmond Raceway. At length, the win marks Allgaier’s third of the season.

"I knew how good our car was all day. I knew we had speed," said Allgaier.

Pursuing Allgaier to the finish line was Jeb Burton, who trailed the winner by 2.185 seconds. Ross Chastain, Harrison Burton, and Noah Gragson rounded up the remainder of the top-five.

Before the second race of the double-dip at Richmond began, it was determined that Tommy Joe Martins would lead the field to green. The starting order was decided via an invert of the top-fourteen finishers from the race the night prior. Positions 15-36 were decided from the new qualifying formula.

Martins was quickly passed by Brandon Jones on lap one. Gragson went on to lead after passing Chase Briscoe. Gragson piloted the field until the competition caution on lap 40. On the restart, Gragson’s teammate, Allgaier, took the number one position. The first stage came to a close on lap 75 with Allgaier collecting the stage one victory, marking his tenth stage win of the season.

Ross Chastain led the way in stage two, until Allgaier passed him on lap 128. The competition persisted under green until the first incident-related caution transpired when Colby Howard hit the wall on lap 140. After 150 laps of racing, the second stage win was ultimately claimed by Chastain, motioning in his second stage win of the season.

The first caution of the final stage emerged when Riley Herbst made contact with Brandon Brown with 22 laps to go. Though Chastain and J. Burton both piloted the field during various points of the final stage, it was the No. 7 that led the final lap.

Looking at the playoff standings at the close of the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250, Michael Annett and Herbst both clinched playoff positions on points. Meanwhile, Brown holds onto the final open playoff position. Meanwhile, Jeremy Clements looks in from the outside, 49 points below the cut line. Additionally, Austin Cindric scored the regular season championship by maintaining the points gap ahead of Briscoe; this grants Cindric fifteen points to take into the playoffs.

You won’t want to miss the last race of the regular season on Friday, September 18 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Coverage for the Food City 300 can be found on NBCS at 7 PM ET.