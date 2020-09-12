Overcast skies hovered over Richmond Raceway as Justin Allgaier won the Go Bowling 250, the first of two races for the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend.

“I didn't know when it was time to be honest with you,” Allgaier said when asked about when he needed to push. “He [Justin Haley] pushed the pace there early on."

"These guys did such a fantastic job. I feel like we’ve had so many get away here and we just haven’t been able to seal the deal.”

“I got damage early so I feel bad so I had to make up for the damage, it’s just how it goes I guess,” Allgaier joked.

Ross Chastain started on the pole with Brandon Jones starting alongside in second place.

NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch, was entered into the event in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54. He started the race in 29th, but made his way up front in a hurry.

Chastain used his first place starting position to his advantage as he was able to gap Jones by a half-second in the first two laps.

Colby Howard brought out the first caution when he lost power in his No.15 Camaro on the exit of turn four.

The lap before the competition caution on lap 40, Justin Haley passed teammate, Chastain, for the race lead.

When they went back green on lap 46, the group of cars who pitted were nestled behind the drivers who stayed out. Chastain made it four-wide in turn two and had to hit the brakes as he made contact with the wall; this started an accordion effect behind him, causing Myatt Snider to spin around and hit the inside safer barrier.

Austin Cindric passed Chase Briscoe for the lead with 15 laps to go in the stage and went on to collect 10 more championship points along with an important playoff point.

Stage One:

Austin Cindric Chase Briscoe Ross Chastain Justin Haley Justin Allgaier Michael Annett Kaz Grala Kyle Busch Brett Moffitt Jeremy Clements

Justin Haley had to repair nose damage under the stage break causing him to start shotgun on the field for the start of the second stage.

Justin Allgaier stole the lead from Cindric at the halfway mark, lap 125. When Allgaier made his way around Cindric, that opened the door for Chastain and Kyle Busch to advance their position around the No. 22 Mustang.

Allgaier led the last 25 laps in the caution-free stage two en route his ninth stage win of 2020.

Stage Two:

Justin Allgaier Ross Chastain Justin Kyle Busch Kaz Grala Austin Cindric Brett Moffitt Noah Gragson Jeb Burton Michael Annett

Brett Moffitt, who gathered stage points in both stages Friday night, passed Chastain for fourth early in the final stage to continue his solid night for Our Motorsports.

Haley made his way past Allgaier on lap 174 to regain the lead after coming from the back at the beginning of stage two.

Allgaier battled way back past Haley on lap 222 while Kyle Busch sat 2.5 seconds back and he led the last 29 laps on his way to his second victory of the year.

Top Ten:

Justin Allgaier Justin Haley Kyle Busch Austin Cindric Ross Chastain Brett Moffitt Michael Annett Noah Gragson Kaz Grala Riley Herbst

Tomorrow, the NASCAR Xfinity Series hits the track for their second race at the .75 mile short track. You can catch the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 at 2:00pm EST on NBCSN.