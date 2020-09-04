Shriners Hospitals for Children and Jesse head to Darlington

Coming off a his solid 10th place effort at Daytona, Jesse is headed to Darlington and is thrilled to be running the Shriners Hospital for Children paint scheme this weekend. Making it more special is that Jesse is working on becoming a Shriner himself and this weekend he will have some special patients riding along with him on the car.

"Looking forward to this weekend with Shriners supporting both the Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series," Jesse said. "Very cool to see both David Ragan and myself behind the wheel of Shriners Hospitals for Children themed vehicles this coming weekend at Darlington Raceway"

Continuing with a new tradition of 'on track ambassadors' sharing their thoughts and experiences with 'patient ambassadors', Jesse shared his experience of his first visit to a Shriners Hospital with 2020 National Ambassadors Connor and Mia during a recent zoom call. Jesse's visit was at the Pasadena Hospital in March of this year "I never wiped a smile off my face for the 2-3 hours I was there. I found myself playing with the kids and enjoying all the amenities that hospital had to offer. It was beautiful, and all of the patients and staff were the friendliest people I have ever met." Jesse continued, "I knew for certain I wanted to pursue this (becoming a Shriner), and this was the exclamation point that promised to me that this was something very important to me."

"We are excited to team up with Jesse as he races in support of our life-changing mission," said James R. "Jim" Smith, Imperial Potentate of Shriners International and CEO of Shriners Hospitals for Children. "Our healthcare system has helped nearly 1.5 million children, including Jesse's cousin, April. We are proud of Jesse for sharing his family's story of how Shriners Hospitals have made a difference in their lives, and we are appreciative of his fundraising efforts to help us provide outstanding specialty care to children, regardless of their families' ability to pay."



A fundraising page has been set up to help show your support for Shriners Hospitals for Children and Jesse. Please visit the page here to see how you can help. Sharing the link is encouraged, and every amount donated goes a long way to help make sure patients and their families are cared for regardless of their ability pay. https://donate. lovetotherescue.org/ fundraiser/2844282

Don't miss Track-side Live with Jesse from Darlington on Facebook at 10:00 AM Saturday where he will announce the Shriners winners. Submit your questions to Jesse during the live or on Twitter or Instagram. Jesse Little Facebook