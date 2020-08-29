RCR Post Race Report - Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola

"Well tonight was definitely not how I pictured my first time racing at Daytona International Speedway would go, but that is a product of super speedway racing. We were in the wrong place at the wrong time and got a lot of front end damage to our No. 21 Pyro Putty Chevrolet about halfway through the race when the whole field got stacked up right in front of us. I was actually pretty impressed we were able to hang onto the draft as long as we did with our damage. No one really wanted to work with me just because I had so much damage, so we got shuffled out pretty quick and ended up losing the draft. My favorite part about my Richard Childress Racing team is that we win as a team and lose as a team. We'll move onto the next one and try to be better."

-Anthony Alfredo