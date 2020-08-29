Chase Briscoe Finishes Third at Daytona

Race Winner: Justin Haley of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Justin Haley of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: A.J. Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

Overview:

Chase Briscoe drove his No. 98 Ford Performance Racing School Mustang to a strong third-place finish in the Wawa 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Friday night at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Briscoe scored his 11th top-three of the season after leading the first 22 laps of the 100-lap race around the 2.5-mile oval. It was his best NASCAR Xfinity Series result at Daytona, bettering his previous best finish of fifth, earned in this year’s season opener.

Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 98 Ford Performance Racing School Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“There at the end I felt like we were in a pretty good position. The three Kaulig cars were so fast and you knew if you made a move on one of them you wouldn't be able to clear the other two. We found out they were going to be a little tight on fuel, so we tried to move up to the top to run them out. I felt like I had to split them up if I had any chance, and I was able to split the ‘11’ (Justin Haley) from the ‘10’ (Ross Chastain), and as soon as I got where I was behind Austin Cindric instead of in front of him with him pushing me, my car wasn’t near as good. I couldn’t even get to him to help him. I think with two to go I was fourth. White flag, I was ninth and we ended up third. That is Daytona. We ended up being in the right place at the right time. Overall, to come out of here in third is always good, and now we get to go to Talladega with a clean Ford Performance Racing School Mustang to take there and that will be big.”

Notes:

● Briscoe’s third-place finish bettered his previous best result at Daytona – fifth back in February. This was his fourth career Xfinity Series start on the Daytona oval.

● Briscoe earned his 11th top-three of the season and his 27th top-five in 72 career Xfinity Series starts.

● Briscoe finished fifth in Stage 1 to earn six bonus points and eighth in Stage 2 to earn three more bonus points.

● Justin Haley won the Wawa 250 to score his second career Xfinity Series victory, his second of the season and his first at Daytona. His margin of victory over second-place Gray Gaulding was .253 of a second.

● There were eight caution periods for a total of 28 laps.

● Only 14 of the 37 drivers in the Wawa 250 finished on the lead lap.

● Austin Cindric remains the championship leader after Daytona with a 58-point advantage over second-place Briscoe.

Next Up:

The next event on the Xfinity Series schedule is the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. The race starts at 12:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR