RCR Post Race Report - Dover 200 Race 1

"We had a solid 11th place finish today in our No. 21 ADS/Footing First Chevrolet. I wish we could've had a top-10 finish, but we had to fight forward from a 26th starting position today. We worked our way inside the top 15 fairly quickly. It was just extremely difficult to pass here. My Richard Childress Racing guys did awesome on pit road. My crew chief, Andy Street, and spotter, Derek Kneeland, both did a great job helping me figure this place out and get the car better, especially for that last run. It was much closer to where it needed to be at the end of the race. We need to do a little more work to prepare for tomorrow, but with the invert of the top-15 positions, we should be starting around fifth. Hopefully we can capitalize on that! I'm thankful to have ADS Pipe and Footing First on board our Chevrolet Camaro. Overall, it was a solid run and I'm looking forward to tomorrow's race."

-Anthony Alfredo