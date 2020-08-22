Justin Allgaier won Sunday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover to win his first Xfinity Series race of 2020, ending a 20-race winless streak.

Allgaier led 120 laps of the 200 lap race, including the remaining 50 laps.

For driver No. 7, it’s his sixth straight Dover race in which he’s finished third or better.

“These last 18 to 24 month have been crazy,” Allgaier told NBCSN post-race. “Just proud of these guys and the no give of attitude they’ve got. What a day. What a racecar. We were off a little bit in the beginning and Jason did a great job of getting us where we need to be at.”

Rounding out the top five were Austin Cindric in second, Ross Chastain in third, Noah Gragson in fourth and Noah Gragson in fifth.

Austin Cindric, who finished second has finished runner-up in the last seven races.

Rounding out the top ten were Riley Herbst in sixth, Jeb Burton in seventh, Justin Haley in eighth, Michael Annett in ninth and Chase Briscoe in tenth.

Jeb Burton, who finished seventh earned his third top 10 of the 2020 season with only six starts thus far.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will race once again on Sunday as part of the doubleheader from Dover this weekend with coverage beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern on NBCSN.

For Sunday’s race, the top 15 finishers will be inverted. Brett Moffitt will start from the pole and Brandon Brown will start alongside in second.

Stage 1 Winner: Austin Cindric

Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier

Race Winner: Justin Allgaier