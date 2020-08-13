Shriners Hospitals for Childen Partners with Jesse Little at Darlington Raceway

Jesse is happy to announce that Shriners Hospital for Children will be the primary partner for the Darlington race Sep 5. Shriners is an organization that holds a special place in Jesse's life. Jesse's great-grandfather was active in the Shrine in Spokane, WA, and his stories had a lasting impact. Jesse's desire to follow in those footsteps and become a Shriner himself was cemented when his cousin, April, was born with Cerebral Palsy.

"It is truly amazing to see the Shriner's mission and vision fulfilled by transforming children's lives, and that's why I 'Fundraise for Love' - to show support for the children and families who need Shriners Hospitals for Children the most,' Jesse said.

"We are excited to team up with Jesse as he races in support of our life-changing mission," said James R. "Jim" Smith, Imperial Potentate of Shriners International and CEO of Shriners Hospitals for Children. "Our healthcare system has helped nearly 1.5 million children, including Jesse's cousin, April. We are proud of Jesse for sharing his family's story of how Shriners Hospitals have made a difference in their lives, and we are appreciative of his fundraising efforts to help us provide outstanding specialty care to children, regardless of their families' ability to pay."

A fundraising page has been set up to help show your support for Jesse and Shriners Hospitals for Children. Please visit the page here to see how you can help or click and share the link. https://donate. lovetotherescue.org/ fundraiser/2844282 Look for additional updates next week as Shriners and Jesse share more about the upcoming Darlington race.

Once again this week Jesse will be live from Daytona on the Facebook page to answer your questions. Watch the page for updates - Jesse Little Facebook

This week Jesse heads to the historic Daytona International Speedway for the first ever NASCAR Xfinity road course race in Daytona. "I can't wait to get to Daytona and attack the road course and see what kind of speed we have, we'll have to be smart with no practice and just use the first 10 laps for practice to figure the place out" said Little. Last week's race at Road America was a tough one. "Battling an engine miss at times and then getting stuck a couple laps down in the sand trap was game over at a road course." "I'll clean up my mistakes and we'll go have fun in Daytona. Can't thank my JD Motorsports with Gary Keller guys enough for their relentless effort," Jesse said.

Jesse Little PR