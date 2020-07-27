Mike Wallace to race Road America and Daytona for JD Motorsports

After competing in the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Mike Wallace and JD Motorsports w/Gary Keller have agreed to run two more races.



Sticking with the road course theme, Wallace will pilot the No. 0 Chevrolet in the NXS event Road America in Elkhart Lake, WI on August 8. The following week, the multi-time NASCAR winning driver will compete at the inaugural road course event at Daytona International Speedway on August 15.



Associate partnerships from Market Scan Information Systems, Unker’s Therapeutic Products and Doggett Residential & Commercial Concrete will be on the car. Wallace is still seeking partners for the two races.



“Like I said before, racers are racers and that’s what we’re going to do again,” said Wallace, who will be making his 808th and 809th overall NASCAR starts, and 496th and 497th NXS career starts. “The results at Indy weren’t what we wanted, but the improvements throughout the race left me feeling I still have some laps in me.



“I called Johnny Davis, talked it over with him and we put the deal together to run Road America and Daytona coming up in a few weeks. The Daytona race should be really interesting since there will be zero practice or qualifying on a layout we haven’t raced before. At least we’ll be on an equal level.



“I’d like to thank Rusty West and Market Scan, Pat Pendleton from Unker’s and Doug Doggett from Doggett Concrete for coming on as Associate Partners. We still have room on the car for more if anyone is interested in racing with us.”



Unker’s Therapeutic Products of Upton, Wyoming has been a longtime supporter of both Mike and Matt Wallace on their Pro and Super Late Model cars. This is their second time being part of a NASCAR race, the first was Daytona Speedweeks 2014 with Mike.



Based in Upton, WY, female owned and operated, the second-generation faith-based company uses 100% natural products and every aspect is Made in the USA. Every ingredient comes from a formula discovered in a Lima, OH library in the 1930s. Unker’s has been in business since 1982.



“We have backed Matt and Mike Wallace for quite a few years now,” said Pat Pendleton, President/CEO of Olde Tyme Remedies LLS, which owns Unker’s. “The Wallace family has a long history and good reputation in racing, which is something we also pride ourselves on at Unker’s.



“When the opportunity came up for us to be on the hood of Mike’s car for Road America and Daytona, we didn’t hesitate to be part of this opportunity. I enjoy watching people do something they love, and Mike getting a chance to race again is perfect.



“A lot of our customers are racing people that use our products. For us to help someone like Mike Wallace race again is very thrilling for everyone at Unker’s.” For more information about Unker’s, www.Unkers.com is your source.



