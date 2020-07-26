Brandon Jones won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race in overtime at Kansas Speedway with a last lap pass on Austin Cindric to take the checkered flag.

“We’re never out of this thing that’s what I love about these guys,” Jones said post-race on NBCSN. “We keep our head in the game, we don’t get excited during these races. We continue to make changes. My feedback I think was pretty good. It’s been a long two days’ I feel exhausted and obviously the heat is big here. Looking forward to celebrating with these guys and it feels great to be back in victory lane.

Driver No. 18 broke Cindric’s three race win streak he had going and won his second race of the year. Cindric had previously dominated portions of the race, leading 131 laps and winning the first two stages of the race.

Rounding out the top five were Austin Cindric in second, Harrison Burton in third, Ryan Sieg in fourth and Ross Chastain in fifth.

Harrison Burton, who finished third had taken the lead with ten laps to go and looked like he was in route to victory until the caution came out with just six laps to go.

The leaders would pit except Sieg who stayed out. Cindric would win the race off pit road followed by Harrison Burton and Ross Chastain.

Sieg would stay in control of the lead when the race went back to green until the caution came out when Jesse Little spun in Turn 2, forcing a second attempt at NASCAR overtime.

Brandon Jones would restart seventh at the second attempt at overtime and take the lead, winning for the second time of the year.

Rounding out the top ten were Justin Haley in sixth, Daniel Hemric in seventh, Michael Annett in eighth, Riley Herbst in ninth and Justin Allgaier in tenth.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will head into Road America on Saturday, August 8th at 12:00 p.m. Eastern on NBCSN.

Stage 1 Winner: Austin Cindric

Stage 2 Winner: Austin Cindric

Race Winner: Brandon Jones