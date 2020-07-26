Chase Briscoe Finishes 14th at Kansas

Race Winner: Brandon Jones of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Austin Cindric of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Austin Cindric of Team Penske (Ford)

Overview:

Despite a 14th-place finish Saturday at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Chase Briscoe proved to be a top-10 mainstay in the Kansas Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The driver of the No. 98 Ford Performance Racing School Mustang started sixth in the 37-car field and was well on his way to his 14th top-10 of the season until he brushed the wall on the penultimate lap while racing three-wide for sixth. Even with substantial damage to the right side of his No. 98 Ford Mustang, Briscoe was able to make it across the stripe as the last driver on the lead lap.

Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 98 Ford Performance Racing School Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“On the last restart as we were three-wide, I just lost the nose of the Ford Performance Racing School Mustang and got in the wall. It’s unfortunate and it’s definitely not the day we wanted to have, but there are still plenty of races left. We learned a lot that we’ll be able to use when we come back during the playoffs in a few months.”

Notes:

● Briscoe finished seventh in Stage 2 to earn four bonus points.

● Brandon Jones won the Kansas Lottery 250 to score his third career Xfinity Series victory, his second of the season and his second at Kansas. His margin of victory over second-place Austin Cindric was .405 of a second.

● There were five caution periods for a total of 22 laps.

● Only 14 of the 37 drivers in the Kansas Lottery 250 finished on the lead lap.

● Cindric leaves Kansas as the championship leader with a four-point advantage over Briscoe.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is the Henry 180 Aug. 8 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The race begins at 12 p.m. EDT with coverage on NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

