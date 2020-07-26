RCR Post Race Report - Kansas Lottery 250

RCR Post Race Report - Kansas Lottery 250
Kaz Grala and the Ruedebusch.com Team Recover from Pit Road Penalty to Score 13th-Place Finish in 2020 Season Debut 
 

"We earned a hard-fought 13th-place finish today in our No. 21 Ruedebusch Development and Construction Chevrolet. We had great track position and speed early in the race. Unfortunately, we got a bit behind and lost track position. Once we were in dirty air we could never quite make it back up to the front. My crew chief, Andy Street, made some really great adjustments to our Chevy and the RCR team never gave up all day. Our Chevrolet definitely handled the best it had all day at the very end of the race, but we ran out of time to get the track position that we needed. Overall, it was a great day. It was good to be back in a racecar today. I'm really looking forward to strapping back in a few more times, starting at Road America in a few weeks." 
-Kaz Grala

RCR PR

