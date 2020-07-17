HubFares to Partner with Jeffrey Earnhardt & JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

NASCAR driver Jeffrey Earnhardt and JD Motorsports with Gary Keller are pleased to announce a new partnership with HubFares. HubFares will be the primary sponsor of the No. 0 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Jeffrey Earnhardt at this weekends “My Bariatric Solutions 300” at Texas Motor Speedway.



"The American people need these types of events during these trying times, and we are glad to see NASCAR is back in Texas. HubFares thought it was the perfect opportunity to get involved and show support to Jeffrey Earnhardt & the JDM team, NASCAR and the nation, as we try to get back to normality. Together, we are one” commented John George, Managing Partner & CDO at HubFares.



Mark Lowery, Managing Partner & CEO added “Our team at HubFares is excited to partner with Jeffrey Earnhardt at Texas Motor Speedway. Optimal efficiency is the key to better results for both the HubFares and Jeffrey Earnhardt Number 0 Chevrolet Camaro. When our nation really needs it, NASCAR and Xfinity provide a way for live sports to happen.”



This will be HubFares first experience with NASCAR sponsorship and Jeffrey is excited to have them onboard.



“HubFares is a great leader in their industry and the platform they provide travel agencies is amazing” commented Jeffrey. “It’s cool to start this partnership at their home track in Texas and I look forward to bringing the HubFares Zero to the front.”



Earnhardt and team continue to make strides after a late start to the season and the new partnership is certain to help with their progress. “Johnny and I pulled this program together after the start of the 2020 season so we have some catching up to do” commented Earnhardt. “When you get new partners like HUB Fares, Discount Hotels, Cheap Seats and MAD Jerky to support you at the same time it’s a pretty big deal to us.”



The My Bariatric Solutions 300 will be broadcast live on NBCSN on Saturday, July 18th at 3 p.m. (EST). It will also broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.



