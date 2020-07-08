Jesse Little heads to Kentucky Double Header

In a state most notable for it's horse racing, this weekend Kentucky will showcase an entirely different type of horsepower. The top 4 divisions in stock car racing will all be visiting the bluegrass state this weekend with the Xfinity Series running their second double header weekend of the year.



Jesse is looking forward to heading back to a 1.5 mile track, and he will be in a familiar car as the JD Motorsports team will be packing up the Top 10 finishing car from Pocono to bring to Kentucky.



"I can't wait to get to Kentucky this weekend and have two chances to continue our recent success. I feel we are definitely in our rhythm and having a double header only makes me more excited," Jesse said. "With not having practice at these races anymore it will give all of us a better chance to make adjustments to the car and get ready for the 2nd race. I hope we can keep hitting our stride and show off what a great team and organization we are. I can't thank everyone enough for the help and support. From Johnny Davis, all my fans, crew members, and especially my partners and sponsors. "



In his first trip to a road course since Watkins Glen in 2015 with the K&N Series, Jesse made his way to the famed Brickyard where the Xfinity Series was the first NASCAR Series to run the Indianapolis Road Track. After choosing to begin at the back of the field with no practice, Jesse made his way through the field to capture an 18th place finish this past weekend. The finish keeps Jesse 18th in points with a tight battle for the final playoff spot.



There are several open races the remainder of the 2020 season where Jesse is looking to connect with additional partners. The series is heading into the second part of the season where we will be visiting some of the same tracks as earlier this year, giving Jesse and the team some valuable information from prior races. Now would be a great time for companies to jump on board.



Continuing with a new race day tradition, Jesse will be answering your questions before both races this week. Get your questions ready for Jesse and tune in both Thursday and Friday at 5 PM on the Jesse Little Facebook page.



Jesse Little PR