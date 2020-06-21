RCR Post Race Report - Unhinged 300 Talladega Superspeedway

"We finished sixth in my first career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Talladega Superspeedway. I'd call it a successful day. To be honest, I wanted a little bit more because you're never really truly satisfied as a competitor unless you win the race. We had a super fast DUDE Wipes Chevy Camaro today. The No. 21 Richard Childress racing crew all did a great job. The only thing we fought at the end was we had no help from behind. Every time I would suck up to the car in front of me, we would hit that bubble of air and stall out because we didn't have enough help. I'm glad we were still able to come away with a sixth-place finish. We had a clean race all day and led laps early, which was a lot of fun. I made a mistake coming to pit road under green and got caught speeding, but that's just a product of not having any practice. I wish we could have practiced getting onto pit road because I didn't know how hard I could brake or even where my lift point was. Thankfully, we were able to recover and have a really solid finish."

-Anthony Alfredo