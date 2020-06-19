Walk-On’s named as Primary Sponsor for Gray Gaulding Return to Talladega

Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding announce the return of primary sponsor Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux to be along for the ride on his No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro competing this coming weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.



“We’re thrilled to sponsor Gray and the No. 07 Walk-On’s Chevrolet Camaro at the Xfinity Series Unhinged 300 this Saturday, June 20th at Talladega Superspeedway. A walk-on plays for the love of the game, so Gray’s passion on the track is a perfect fit” stated Brandon Landry, Founder and CEO.



“I am super excited to be racing again for Bobby Dotter and SS Greenlight Racing at Talladega but especially with bringing the Walk-On’s brand back to the track since having them on at Iowa last year”, said Gray Gaulding. “Brandon Landry and his own journey of being a basketball walk-on at LSU and chasing and achieving his dream to create a successful business is someone that I really look up to. Brandon is proof that hard work and determination pays off and as a NASCAR walk-on I plan to keep grinding every day towards becoming the best professional driver that I can be.”



“Honestly, I cannot wait for Saturday as the last time I ran Talladega in Xfinity I almost pulled off the upset of my career finishing second within a car length of Tyler Reddick. I promise you, if I am given that chance again, I plan on taking Walk-On’s with me into Victory Lane!” In addition to Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, new associate sponsor Refi4Cash.com will also be making their sponsor debut this upcoming race weekend. Make sure to catch all the race action on FS1 starting at 5:30 PM Eastern Time Saturday.



SMG PR