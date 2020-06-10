Series seating partner Ecovirux joins Jeffrey Earnhardt and JD Motorsports at Homestead

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce that EcoVirux, an EPA registered hospital grade antimicrobial, is joining forces with Jeffrey Earnhardt and the No. 0 Chevrolet for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series double header race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



EcoVirux is a product of two strong US-based brands – Series Seating and BioPledge. BioPledge has been selling hospital grade disinfectant antimicrobial products to the automotive industry since 2011. Since BioPledge mainly focused on the automotive market and Series Seating has a large worldwide network of customers a new and exciting product and company was created. They provide a one step process in disinfecting surfaces in the form of a spray. Their ecofriendly spray is hypoallergenic and odorless, and can be used on any surface without worry of discoloration!



Formed recently, EcoVirux is being released to the public and will be available for purchase now online. EcoVirux can last anywhere between 14 days to 12 months, depending on friction level, killing microbes on contact and preventing any spread of bacteria or microbes at all. The EcoVirux product contains no bleach, is non-allergenic and will not harm surface it is applied to!



Keen fans may remember EcoVirux’s parent company Series Seating was represented on JDM’s No. 4 Chevrolet driven by Jesse Little at the start of the 2020 season. In a co-op effort with longtime partner KSDT CPA, Series Seating will also be represented once again on Little’s No. 4 in their backyard at Homestead.



EcoVirux and BioPledge look to make a splash in their first NASCAR race as a team partner with JDM and Jeffrey Earnhardt, and are actively playing a role in the efforts of containing the worldwide COVID-19 coronavirus fight through disinfecting. To learn more about EcoVirux, visit their upcoming website at EcoVirux.com.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the sight of a historic double header event this weekend on June 13th and 14th. Fans can view Saturday’s Hooters 250 live on FOX at 3:30 PM ET and follow it up the next day with Sunday’s NXS 250 on FS1 at 12:00 PM ET. Be sure to tune in to watch JDM drivers Jeffrey Earnhardt, Jesse Little, Colby Howard, and BJ McLeod take on one of the series-wide drivers’ favorite tracks with multi-grooved action all the way from the apron up to the wall! For all things JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, follow along on social media with the handle @JDMotorsports01. #TeamJDM

JDM PR