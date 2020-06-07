RCR Post Race Report - Atlanta 250

" We fought hard today in our No. 21 Death Wish Coffee Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. We had to overcome some adversity early in the race, but we never gave up as a team and were able to battle back. Thank you to my crew chief, Andy Street, and spotter, Derek Kneeland, for all their hard work. Our pit crew had lightning fast pit stops all day, which helped us capitalize on track position. I will absolutely take a top-10 finish for my first Xfinity Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway."

-Anthony Alfredo