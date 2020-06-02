RCR Post Race Report - Cheddar's 300 presented by Alsco

"Man, that was awesome! I can't thank my crew chief, Andy Street, and all the guys on my Richard Childress Racing team enough for preparing such a lighting fast TaxSlayer Chevrolet. My spotter, Derek Kneeland, did a great job helping us keep our nose clean and avoiding all those wrecks throughout the night. Thankfully, we really didn't have to adjust much on our TaxSlayer Chevrolet. For me, it was just about not over-driving the car and getting into a rhythm. It was also a special night because we carried the name of Army veteran Jackie Chang on our windshield header for the Comcast/Xfinity military campaign. I'm very thankful for the progress we've made as a team over these last few races. To bring home a top-five finish for TaxSlayer and all our partners at a place like Bristol Motor Speedway is special for sure."