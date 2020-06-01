MyHealthyUS Partner Medek Health Partners with JDM Drivers Jeffrey Earnhardt and BJ McLeod at Bristol

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce that telehealth communications partner Medek Health has joined the team alongside yearlong associate partner MyHealthyUS and the Healthy Care Plan to grace the No. 0 Chevrolet driven by Jeffrey Earnhardt and the No. 6 Chevrolet driven by BJ McLeod.



Tonight’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway marks the first short track race of the season, always a crowd favorite event. Medek Health plans to make a splash in its first ever NASCAR race as a team partner.



MyHealhtyUS works closely with Medek Health to provide telehealth communications through its Healthy Care Plan Benefits App, one that has aimed to save users money on trips to the doctor’s office and prescriptions. Their efforts to help individuals throughout the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic have been greatly appreciated, and JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is pleased to represent them on our cars.



Bristol is known as one of the team’s best tracks when it comes to results. Last time Jeffrey Earnhardt raced for JDM at Bristol in 2014, he earned his best-career finish for the team – a respectable 12th place. Likewise, during last year’s spring race at the half mile track, BJ McLeod earned a solid 18th place finish. They look to improve on those stats tonight.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series Cheddar’s 300 can be viewed live on FS1 tonight at 7:00 PM ET. Be sure to tune in and cheer on the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller drivers as they race under the lights at the World’s Fastest Half Mile. For all things JDM, follow us along on social media with the handle @JDMotorsports01. Medek Health can be found on Twitter as well with the handle @Medek_Health. For more information, please visit www.MedekHealth.com.



JDM PR