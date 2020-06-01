Food City to sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt and JD Motorsports with Gary Keller at Bristol

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to welcome back local grocery store chain Food City as a partner with the team as they head to Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday. Last season, Food City partnered with JDM on all four Chevrolets, and they plan to continue the relationship this weekend as a co-primary partner aboard Jeffrey Earnhardt’s No. 0 Chevrolet.

Food City is synonymous with the Bristol Motor Speedway, as it has sponsored races held at “The World’s Fastest Half Mile” for years. Headquartered in nearby Abingdon, VA, the grocery store has a stronghold in the Bristol region.

Earlier this week, it was announced via Sirius XM that Jeffrey Earnhardt will complete the rest of the season driving for JDM, due in part to an influx of new and returning partners. Sharing space on Earnhardt’s No. 0 Chevrolet this weekend will be Medek Health, who will make their debut as a team partner on the Bristol high banks.

Earnhardt, who drove full time for the South Carolina based team full time in 2014, reunited with JDM once the NASCAR Xfinity Series restarted its season in Darlington. A fourth-generation driver and grandson to legendary NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, Jeffrey looks to build on his already impressive NXS resume. With two starts to his season so far, he has a current-best finish of 23rd.

In five career starts in NXS competition at Bristol, Jeffrey has two Top 15 finishes – with a best of 12th in 2014. To date, his 12th place finish driving the No. 4 Chevrolet is his personal best finish with JD Motorsports with Gary Keller.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday, June 1st for the running of the Cheddar’s 300 Presented by Alsco. Be sure to tune in at 7:00 PM Eastern Time on FOX Sports 1 for live coverage! To keep up with Jeffrey Earnhardt, follow along on his social media pages @JEarnhardt1 on Twitter & Instagram and JeffreyEarnhardt on Facebook. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01. #TeamJDM

JDM PR