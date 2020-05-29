Market Scan to sponsor Mike Wallace at Indy's NASCAR inaugural road course race

Market Scan Information Systems, Inc., an automotive industry-leading automotive solutions and data provider based in Camarillo, Calif, has teamed up with Mike Wallace and JD Motorsports’ No. 0 Chevrolet for the inaugural Xfinity Series race on July 4 at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.



Wallace, the younger brother of NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace and older brother of Kenny Wallace, is reuniting with JD Motorsports for this historic event. With an impressive 691 NASCAR races under his belt, this marks the St. Louis native’s first NASCAR start since 2015. This time, he takes the driver’s seat to make a difference in the lives of others.



“This marks my first race in five years,” Wallace said. “During that time, I have had plenty of time to reflect and look back at a long and successful career. I am grateful for what I have been able to accomplish. My triple-bypass surgery in 2015 changed my outlook on life. At this point in my career I still have an appetite for racing, but I am also committed to giving back whenever possible.”



“JD Motorsports owner Johnny Davis has given me an opportunity to be part of the inaugural Xfinity Series race on the road course, which is the first race on that track under Roger Penske’s stewardship. Having an opportunity to pilot the Market Scan Chevrolet is very cool and promises to be incredibly special.”



“Johnny was on board immediately when I suggested we use this race to do something special and extraordinary. An introduction to Rusty West, by mutual friend Mark Juron, put the wheels in motion to make this happen.”



Rusty West is Co-Founder and President of Market Scan Information Systems, which he owns and operates. For the past 30-plus years, Market Scan has been the leading provider of technology, data and analytical solutions for the automotive industry. West’s passion for racing, himself an accomplished racer, turned out to be superbly aligned with the values and interests of both Mike Wallace and Johnny Davis.



“Mike and I hit it off immediately,” West said. “We quickly realized we both have a desire and ambition to give back to others. We have had our own Market Scan Championship race team and we have sponsored racing several times during the 32 years Market Scan has been in business.”



“The idea of getting back to the track as a sponsor and an opportunity to be associated with the Wallace family and Roger Penske was too good to pass up. I have been looking for a way to celebrate and support our veterans and first responders, and I am excited that we are teaming up with Mike and JD Motorsports to make a difference in many people’s lives.”



It turned out that Wallace and West have something special in common: both of their fathers, who were the patriarchs of their respective family businesses, were named Russell. To honor and commemorate their fathers, both Russell Wallace and Russell West will be graphically depicted and featured on the Market Scan Chevrolet, which will sport an eye-catching, patriotic paint scheme.



The collaboration between Wallace and West is focused on supporting charities that honor and celebrate our veterans, service members and first responders. The promotional focus and associated fundraising will help make a difference in these individuals’ lives and promote sustainable peace internationally. Specific benefactors are charities associated with “Global Walk” and “America Salutes You” initiatives.



Global Walk is led by Daniel Garcia, “The Walking Man”. Danny was born in Spanish Harlem and served in the US Marine Corps and a host of law enforcement functions. Since 1996, Danny has walked more than 52 million steps on six continents for children and world peace. Through Global Walk, Danny seeks to instill international understanding, establish goodwill and build sustainable peace.



Garcia’s walks have always started with a song. Grammy Award nominee Bruce Stephen Foster co-wrote a song, “One Night of Peace”, in collaboration with Richie Sambora, best known as the lead guitarist of the rock band Bon Jovi. One Night of Peace has literally been part of every step Garcia has taken on his journey around the world. The walk kicking off on July 4 will introduce and feature a new song by Bruce Stephen Foster titled “America Salutes You.” Garcia’s vision is to take this song around the world as he prays and walks for veterans, first responders and their families.



He recognizes the power of healing through music and how it is a conduit to remind us how we are all intrinsically connected as humans. The Fourth of July race kicks-off a four-month walk. Garcia’s journey will be promoted nationally and culminate on October 29 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville at the “Guitar Legends 4” benefit concert, slated to honor Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top & Legends.



The concert is produced by America Salutes You, whose mission it is to raise awareness and funds for extraordinary wellness charities, assisting military and veterans. Those initiatives include promoting the US Department of Veterans Affairs' efforts to provide access, support and services that ensure veterans’ health and quality of life.

