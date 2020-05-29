Busch Brothers Call Monday's Rescheduled NASCAR Xfinity Series Race from Bristol Motor Speedway Live on FS1 and FOX Deportes at 7:00 PM ET

They’re back …

When FOX Sports first revealed its 2020 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES driver analyst lineup for the broadcast booth in February, one of the sport’s most legendary brother duos was one of the most buzzed-about announcements.

As originally scheduled, Kurt Busch, the 2004 NASCAR CUP SERIES champion who made his FOX NASCAR analyst debut last season, and younger brother and reigning champion, Kyle Busch, have the call for the NASCAR XFINITY SERIES race from Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday, June 1 (7:00 PM ET on FS1 and FOX Deportes). The Busch brothers and FOX NASCAR play-by-play announcer Adam Alexander call the action from the FOX Sports studios in Charlotte with at-track reporting by Regan Smith. FOX Deportes broadcasters, play-by-play announcer Tony Rivera and analyst Jessi Losada, are live from the FOX Deportes studios in Los Angeles.

The NASCAR XFINITY SERIES race at Bristol, previously scheduled for Saturday, May 30 , was moved to Monday after rain impacted events at Charlotte Motor Speedway earlier this week.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Kyle Busch said. “It will be the first time in a long time I’ve been in a booth for calling a race. Bristol is tough to call a race. For as long-winded as I am here talking about stuff, you have 15 seconds. You literally have five seconds to get it out because if you don’t, they’re already to the next lap. It’s going to be talk fast or don’t even talk at all.”

On Sunday, May 31 (3:30 PM ET on FS1 and FOX Deportes), Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon and Larry McReynolds call the Bristol NASCAR CUP SERIES race from the FOX Sports studios in Charlotte. Reporter Matt Yocum covers the action live from the track. Rivera and Losada have the call live from the FOX Deportes studios in Los Angeles.

Following Bristol, NASCAR heads to Atlanta, followed by Martinsville, Homestead-Miami and Talladega. Additional race date announcements are forthcoming.

DATE RACE SERIES NETWORK TIME (ET) Sunday, May 31 Bristol 1 Cup FS1/FOX Deportes 3:30 PM Monday, June 1 Bristol 1 Xfinity FS1/FOX Deportes 7:00 PM Saturday, June 06 Atlanta Trucks FS1 1:00 PM Saturday, June 06 Atlanta Xfinity FOX 4:30 PM Sunday, June 07 Atlanta Cup FOX/FOX Deportes 3:00 PM Wednesday, June 10 Martinsville 1 Cup FS1/FOX Deportes 7:00 PM Saturday, June 13 Miami Trucks FS1 12:30 PM Saturday, June 13 Miami Xfinity FOX 3:30 PM Sunday, June 14 Miami Xfinity FS1 12:00 PM Sunday, June 14 Miami Cup FOX/FOX Deportes 3:30 PM Saturday, June 20 Talladega ARCA FS1 2:00 PM Saturday, June 20 Talladega Xfinity FS1 5:30 PM Sunday, June 21 Talladega 1 Cup FOX/FOX Deportes 3:00 PM

FOX Sports PR