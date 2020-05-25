Jesse Little Memorial Week at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Jesse is in the middle of an exciting and long stretch stretch of racing! Monday, May 25 Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300, and Tuesday Jesse returns to the Speedway with the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200.
Jesse is excited to announce a new partnership with Tufco Flooring for the Charlotte race and for the remainder of the year as an associate sponsor. Tufco Flooring is an industrial flooring company specializing in custom floors and drains.
"I am super excited to be working with and representing Tufco Flooring," Jesse said. "I can't thank them enough for their support."
Tuesday Jesse returns to Charlotte in the Teletrac Navman, Diversified Motorsports Enterprises Silverado. For the numbers people here, that is 550 laps or 750 miles around the 1.5 mile track in 2 days.
With the changes that have been made to the schedule and Jesse's opportunity to run both the Xfinty and Truck series' we want to make sure you know what days Jesse will be racing.
May 25th Charlotte Xfinity
May 26th Charlotte Gander Trucks
May 30th Bristol Xfinity
June 6th Atlanta Gander Trucks
June 6th Atlanta Xfinity
June 13th Homestead Xfinity
June 14th Homestead Xfinity
June 20th Talledega Xfinity
The weather is heating up! Be sure to check out the t-shirts available in the Jesse Little Shop.
As we approach Memorial Day we want to honor all of the service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country
"A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself." - Joseph Campbell
Jesse Little PR