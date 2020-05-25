Jesse Little Memorial Week at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Jesse is in the middle of an exciting and long stretch stretch of racing! Monday, May 25 Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300, and Tuesday Jesse returns to the Speedway with the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

Jesse is excited to announce a new partnership with Tufco Flooring for the Charlotte race and for the remainder of the year as an associate sponsor. Tufco Flooring is an industrial flooring company specializing in custom floors and drains.

"I am super excited to be working with and representing Tufco Flooring," Jesse said. "I can't thank them enough for their support."