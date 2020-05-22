Contec, Inc. pivots NASCAR Xfinity sponsorships to thank front-line heroes

Contec, Inc., a global manufacturer of critical cleaning and contamination control products, is pivoting its sponsorship of JD Motorsports (JDM) #0 car, featuring driver Jeffrey Earnhardt in order to thank the nation’s front line heroes in the shared fight against COVID-19. NASCAR recently returned to racing after several weeks of hiatus, having joined the rest of the sporting world in following responsible social distancing guidelines. Contec will shift its sponsorship to begin with the May 25th race in Charlotte, NC. In so doing, the company will share a special message on the vehicle’s hood which reflects their gratitude for the nation’s front-line workers, a population they serve with their critical cleaning solutions. The message will be: “Thank You Front Line Heroes.”



“We could not return to our sponsorship without first recognizing the people who are giving their best every single day in the fight against this virus,” said Matt Schiering, Contec’s CMO. “Our core message in support of ‘Heroes for Zero, begins with the nation’s front-line heroes – the doctors, nurses, retail clerks, truckers and countless service people who are making sacrifices on behalf of all of us.”



“The simple truth is the Contec folks helped us restart our shop when we could return to racing. Masks, disinfectants, you name it, the same products they provide healthcare and pharmaceutical workers have come in quite handy as we’ve reopened while observing new, safer practices in the garage. It’s taken our partnership to another level,” said Johnny Davis, team owner of JD Motorsports. “We’re beyond good neighbors at this point. We’re truly in this thing together.”



Details about Contec’s plans for sponsorship as the renewed season continues are forthcoming.



JDM PR